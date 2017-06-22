Fitzgerald withdraws from Snaith bout

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald has had to pull out of his scheduled fight against Billy Snaith on Friday evening due to injury.

The 25-year-old was set to appear on the Sky Sports ‘NxtGen’ show at the Walker Activity Dome, in Newcastle.

Featuring some of the country’s brightest prospects, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Fitzgerald would have been one of the headline acts of the show.

However, the light-middleweight ace’s management team have decided to withdraw him from the fight due to a hip injury sustained a number of weeks ago.

Fitzgerald revealed to the Lancashire Post that he is now firmly on the mend, but Friday night’s show comes too soon in his recovery.

It’s been a frustrating few months for the Jennings Gym ace, who has not fought since stopping Russian Andrej Cepur at Preston’s Guild Hall in early March.

A broken finger – sustained against Cepur – kept him on the sidelines for a few weeks and then he suffered his latest injury shortly after returning to training.

Fitzgerald was hoping the injury would heal in time for him to be ready to face Snaith, but that has not been the case.

“My management have decided to pull me out of the fight because I haven’t had enough sparring,” Fitzgerald said.

“I am fit, but I have just not been able to get the sparring in time for this fight.

“It is disappointing, but it’s been about a week since I’ve known I am not going to be able to fight.

“I suffered the hip injury a while ago. I broke my finger and then I got back and in my second spar, I picked up another injury. I thought I would be okay, but I could not get out of bed for two days after I did it. It’s some kind of muscle spasm.”

Fitzgerald has targeted an appearance at the Winter Gardens, in Blackpool, on Saturday, July 15 – a show which will feature WBA international middleweight title holder Jack Arnfield.

After that, he could headline a bill at the Guild Hall later in the year, which could be broadcast by Sky Sports.