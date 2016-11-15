Fighter Mick has a shot at redemption

Preston middleweight Mick Hall admits he is in last chance saloon as he looks to finally fulfil his undoubted boxing potential.

The 30-year-old has long been known in fight circles as somebody with a huge amount of talent in the ring.

However, a lack of discipline and dedication over the years has prevented him from making the most of that ability.

He has, though, the chance to redeem himself next month when he fights for the Central Area title at the DW Stadium, in Wigan.

The former Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club, who has lost just once – to Blackpool’s Jack Arnfield last year – in 15 professional outings, takes on current belt holder, Barnsley’s Matthew Mallin.

And the revitalised Hall has promised a standout performance to prove not only to himself, but also his family and friends that he has what it takes to reach the top .

The former Prizefighter quarter-finalist admitted he had only been ‘playing’ at the sport in recent years.

Since switching to new a manager in Neil Marsh and a new trainer in Alan Levene, Hall has shown better form of late and he aims to continue that against Malling.

He said: “The Central Area title may not mean that much to some but for me, it’s my world title.

“I’m not going to waste the chance of winning it and moving my career on towards were it should really be.”

In a brutally honest assessment, Hall admitted that for many years he has squandered his talent, alienating many in the process.

He said: “It’s no secret I’ve had problems outside the ring.

“I’ve been stupid with drugs and drink and, to a certain extent, I’ve wasted a year or two really. When I turned over a lot of people believed in me and thought I’d go far but, even though I’ve only lost the once, I feel I should have done more.

“I was given a lot of chances by a lot of people but I didn’t step up.

“The Central Area belt is my last chance to show everyone I’ve changed.

“I’m not going to turn that down. Since the fight was announced I’ve been focused on it 100%.

“It sounds mad but I never really did that before.

“Since working with Alan , I’ve found a new focus. I love training now.

“I can see the improvements I’m making day after day. I feel stronger, fitter and I’m hitting harder than ever.

“To fight for my first title – I’m not going to waste it.

“I’m looking forward to it and, once I’ve won it, I’ll look forward to, and plan for, bigger and better fights in future.”

A former pro who faced problems of his own outside the ring during his own professional career in the 1990s, Levene is excited about the future for Hall.

He said: “Mick has always had great potential. Everyone knew it but, even though he was still winning, he just didn’t transfer this into actions outside the ring where, if you want to do anything as a pro, you have to be professional and disciplined at all times.

“I’ve been able to use my own experiences to help Mick regain the confidence and optimism he once had.”

Also appearing on the ssame bill is Kirkham’s Adam Little, who takes on Sunderland’s Glen Foot in an eliminator for the British super lightweight title.