Fight star Fitzgerald tops bill at Guild Hall

Scott Fitzgerald’s adoring public will get the chance to watch the Preston fight star in action on home turf later this year.

The reigning Commonwealth Games gold medal winner will be the headline act on what should be an entertaining night of boxing at the Guild Hall on Saturday, March 11.

It will be the first time in his young professional career that Fitzgerald will be the star attraction on a show.

The 25-year-old will be supportedby a number of his stablemates at Jennings Gym, including Chorley middleweight Mark Jeffers and Preston bantamweight Ben Swarbrick.

Promoted and organised by Steve Wood, the night is also sure to attract a vast array of the North West’s most promising talent.

“It’s being billed as the ‘homecoming’ for Scott,” said his dad Dave, who trains him alongside Michael Jennings – a former welterweight British champion – and Dave Jennings.

“It will be the first time he’s fought at home since winning the Commonwealth gold in 2014.

“The people of Preston will come out to watch him and we’ve already sold quite a lot of tickets.

“It will be nice for him to box in front of his home crowd and that’s why his promoter Eddi Hearn has agreed to it because it will hopefully boost his support base even further.

“He already gets more than 100 people from Preston coming to his fights.”

The light-middleweight does not, as yet, know the identity of his opponent at this moment in time, but it is envisaged that he could fight for a British Masters title in March.