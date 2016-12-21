Danish date is on the cards for Isaac

Morecambe’s Isaac Lowe says a European title shot in Denmark is the dream opportunity he has been waiting for.

The Commonwealth featherweight champion is set to take on home favourite Dennis Ceylan in just his 15th professional contest.

Final details are still to be confirmed but is understood the fight is pencilled in for March 18 at the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn where the unbeaten London 2012 Olympian saw off British ruler Ryan Walsh to lift the title in October. Lowe has also this week been mandated to challenge Norwich’s Walsh by the British Boxing Board of Control but his meeting with Ceylan is set to take precedence.

“It’s only my 15th fight,” said the 22-year-old Westgate Warrior.

“I won the Commonwealth title and haven’t even defended it yet.

“Now I’m getting the chance to go over to Denmark and challenge for the European title, it’s just one of those dream fights.

“I’ve always wanted big fights. I begged and cried out for one last year and didn’t get one.

“2017 is going to be a big year for me.

“If I win this then you never know what title I could be fighting for. This is my time.”

It has been a rapid rise for the former English champion, 13-0-1 as a pro.

Having won the Commonwealth title by stopping Irish prospect Marco McCullough in February, Lowe saw a first defence fall through against Tshifhiwa Munyai due to visa issues for the South African. .

A six-round points win over journeyman Elvis Guillen in September, the former Lancaster Boxing Academy man has had two months off before getting the call he had been waiting for.

“The way it’s going I might get a call saying, ‘Do you want a world title shot’?” said Lowe.

“I’m just jumping and jumping but let’s not talk too soon.

“I’ve got 13 weeks to go and the fight being confirmed has just given me the boost to get back in training.

“It means I’m motivated when I get up in the morning.

“I’m going to have to be in the best shape of my life mentally and physically.

“I’m going over there in his backyard. I’m going to get booed and all the craic that goes with it.

“But trust me, I’m not worried about going over there and doing a good job on him.

“I’m not going over there to back down, when I go over there I’m going to give 1,000 per cent, my heart and my soul.

“He’s going to have to knock me spark out to win that fight,” said Lowe (left).