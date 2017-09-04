British title rivals Jack Catterall and Tyrone Nurse come face-to-face

Jack Catterall came face-to-face with Lonsdale Belt holder Tyrone Nurse at a press conference in Leeds on Monday.

The pair will clash for the Huddersfield man’s British Super Lightweight title at the First Direct Arena on October 21.

“I believe in my ability and on October 21 I’m coming to take Tyrone’s title,” said the Chorley man, 18-0 as a professional.

“I’m coming to knock him out.

“If I don’t I’ll beat him over the 12 rounds.”

Catterall is confident ahead of the biggest fight of his life and is ready to dethrone a champion who has been around the block and has 21 more fights under his belt, six of those having been for the British title.

Nurse said: “I’m massively excited for this fight.

“When I beat him I’ll take his world ranking with the WBO.”

The main heat at the press conference came between trainers however, Haroon Hedley backing Chorley’s WBO Inter-Continental champion to get the job done.

“We all believe that Jack will get to Tyrone Nurse and knock him out,” he said.

Nurse’s cornerman Chris Aston fired back.

“They’ve got this massively wrong, they think it’s a good time to fight,” he said.

For tickets contact Catterall on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.