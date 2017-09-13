Boxing bobbies take to the ring

Up to 25 members of Lancashire’s emergency services are descending upon Preston to fight each other in their annual charitable boxing night

Taking place at Evoque nightclub on Saturday November 11, the night will be raising funds for three-year-old Oliver Welch, from Blackburn, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer mostly found in young children.

Oliver needs treatment, costing up to £200,000, which will help with preventing relapsing once his chemotherapy treatment is complete.

One of the boxers from the Lancashire Constabulary Boxing Team, Police Constable Kirsty Shepherd, can’t wait to get her team of boxing bobbies into the ring to raise funds.

Kirsty said: “It’s going to be a fab event. It’s really good fun.

“I saw Oliver’s campaign on Facebook so we decided to use the event to raise money for his cause. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Oliver’s dad, Adam Welch, was pleasantly shocked at the decision to host the event in Oliver’s name.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s brilliant. We didn’t know anything like this was out there. They asked for our permission to do the event and we obviously said yes.

“If we can add to the total fund that would be great.”

Oliver’s JustGiving page currently stands at £8,936, made up of 424 donations. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliversneuroblastomaappeal

Tickets for the boxing event cost £20 with all proceeds going towards Oliver’s treatment fund.