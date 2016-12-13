Arnfield verus Hall re-match is on

New year boxing is to get off to a bang with a must-see ‘Lancashire derby’ between Preston’s Mick Hall and Stalmine’s Jack Arnfield.

It will take place at Preston Guild Hall on January 21 and is an intriguing re-match between the two middleweights on a bill which will mark the return of boxing to ITV.

The pair met previously on Valentine’s Day, 2015 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in the Prizefighter series.

Arnfield got the verdict over three rounds, but the Hall camp hotly disputed the decision believing that their man had won.

A quick re-match was mooted, but it failed to materialise.

Now at last the pair are getting it on again next month - Arnfield’s World Boxing Association international middleweight title could be up for grabs or a Commonwealth belt.

The backdrop makes for a fascinating contest, with Hall’s loss to Arnfield being the only blot on his professional record.

Hall’s trainer Alan Levene said: “There is certainly history between the two of them and it should make for an exciting fight.

“It’s a great fight for Mick to have and I have told him it’s time to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

“Mick thought he won that first fight, while Jack has probably improved since then after beating John Ryder to win the WBA international title.”

Likely top-of-the-bill at Preston on January 21 is talented super-bantamweight Kid Galahad.

Kirkham heavyweight Bill Hodgson is also on the bill.