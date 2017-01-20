Boxer fine after Preston title loss

Preston boxer Mick Hall was given the medical all clear after his punishing loss to Jack Arnfield at the city's Guild Hall.

Hall had to retire at the end of the 11th round of his World Boxing Association international middleweight contest with a hideous swelling to the forehead.

Hall was checked over at hospital after the fight and allowed home when x-rays showed nothing was broken.

Hall's trainer Alan Levene said that the hospital visit was just a precaution.

"Mick is ok, but when you have a swelling like that which is spreading, you have to be careful.

"Prevention is better than cure and it was my decision to pull Mick out of the fight, not the referee's as was announced.

"Mick was checked out at the hospital and he was allowed home and given some anti-inflammatories to reduce the swelling and pain killers.

"Mick will be able come again.

"We have no complaints about the result. All credit to Jack Arnfield for carrying out his game plan and coming down the stretch like the champion he is."