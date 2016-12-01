Badminton stars battle it out

A badminton doubles competition held at Preston’s College proved to be an enormous success.

Players across the North West descended upon the college’s sports hall, in St Vincent’s Road, for a day of competition.

The winners were Azam Ali Sharif and Rashid Riaz, who overcame Sam Gorrell and his partner Ashlin Augustin in the final.

The event is held annually and is organised by Mohammed Kabir Sharif and his son Abbas Ali Sharif.

“The purpose of this tournament was to bring different communities and different religions together to enjoy a great day,” said SharifSnr

“Many players attended from Preston, Nottingham, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Bolton and Blackburn. “Also we would like to thank all the sponsors who supported the tournament.”

The player of the tournament was Ehsan Noon from Bury.