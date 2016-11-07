Walsh leads in Chorley runners

In the penultimate race in Chorley’s ‘Trail/Road’ GP Series, 25 Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club runners took part in this undulating road race around the villages of Wheelton, Brinscall and Abbey Village.

Some 298 runners took part in this event with the eventual winner Anthony Valentine (Bolton) coming in at a time of 47min, 29secs.

First back for Chorley (18th) in a time of 52:59 was Robert Walsh, followed by Martin Quinn (54:42, 30th), David Parkinson (55:08, 36th), Jordan Swift (55:35, 40th), Ian Leigh (56:51, 46th), Jon Mattock (57:47, 52nd), Dan Edwards (58:23, 56th), Martin Hughes (58:41, 58th), Neil Forkin (59:50, 66th), Dave Kershaw (1:00:51, 71st), Stuart Kilmartin (1:00:58, 75th) and Paul Wareing (1:01:38, 80th).

The first Chorley lady back in 1:02:00 was Laura Murphy (86th). Other finishers were: Bill Becket was (1:02:45, 94th), Paul Bass (1:03:26, 101st), Darran Bowles (1:04:04, 112th), Adrian Pilkington (1:04:09, 113th), Mark Lees (1:06:20, 134th), Helen Morris (1:06:21, 135th), Mark Bond (1:06:46, 140th), Lara Dickinson (1:07:22 , (144th), Jane Bowles (1:11:08, 185th), Stephen Baker (1:11:46, 188th) and Mike Wilson (1:17:10, 229th).

The last race of the series will be the ‘Longridge ‘Christmas Pudding’ 7 on December 11.

Elsewhere, international race walker and Chorley club coach John Payn produced a season’s best in the Maxwell Trophy Handicap 10K at Simister.

Clocking 76:59 and taking first in his age group and fifth overall, Payn led home club team-mate Phil McCullagh by two places on handicap.