Sprint star Miller set to go in British Championships

Preston athlete Sam Miller is set to pit himself against the cream of British sprinting today when he takes part in the British Championships.

The 23-year-old is due to line-up in the 200m at Birmingham - the event a team trial for the World Championships which take place in London next month.

Having only switched his focus to the 200m in the last few months, Miller will be aiming for a good performance and another personal best.

He ran his fastest ever time of 20.79 seconds last weekend when he came fifth in the final of the 200m at the European Team Championships, in Lille, France.

It was the first time Miller, who has a degree in human biology and is still based at Loughborough University, had represented Great Britain and he performed admirably on debut.

"After taking some advice from my grandad I decided to pursue the 200m last year," said Miller, who hails from Penwortham.

"One brutal winter of 200m specific training and five races later I finally achieved my lifetime goal of being selected to run for Great Britain.

"Following the call fromthe team manager I cried like a baby. Words can’t describe the emotions I felt.

"It took 12 years and a lot of diversions for me to achieve my goal but with the right mindset and a refusal to give in anything is achievable. For any athletes out there hoping to one day represent their country, never give up, it is worth every second of pain and sacrifice.

"This season I have also set a new 100m PB of 10.38s

"Today I will line up against the best 200m runners in the country at the British Championships.

"You can watch me live on the BBC and keep up to date with my progress by following my Instagram @sjmlr."