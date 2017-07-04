Holly on cloud nine after latest British title

Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw was thrilled with her ninth British title on Sunday, as she rubber-stamped her place at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London next month.

And the 25-year-old feels she is in the best possible shape as she looks to take on the world’s best at the London Stadium – venue of the 2012 Olympics.

The former Parklands High pupil claimed gold in the British Team Trials at the Alexander Stadium on Birmingham with a best of 4.45 metres, after failing at 4.55m.

While that was down on the outdoor British record she broke twice in Manchester in May, when she won with 4.80m, she hopes her experiences from 2012 will stand her in good stead in August.

Asked whether her appearance at the then-Olympic Stadium five years ago will be of benefit, she said: “Yeah, definitely.

“London was so special, obviously it was my first Olympics and I was a really young athlete, but I loved every minute of it.

“Now, if you put me back then to where I am now, I’m such a different athlete, I’m much more professional, more experienced and I’m in the best position I’ve ever been in going into a major championships.

“So I just need to draw on all the experiences I’ve had, just enjoy myself and believe that I’m in a good place.”

Her performance at the Manchester Arcadis Great City Games is her best of the season to date, but underlined her potential.

Other than that, her best finish was 4.55m in Doha, in finishing fourth at the IAAF Diamond League meeting, also in May, while, Birmingham aside, she was equal seventh in Rome, also in the Diamond League, with 4.40m in June.

Bradshaw was seventh with 4.70m at the last IAAF World Championships in Beijing, China two years ago, before taking fifth place at her second Olympic Games in Rio last year, again finishing her series with a best jump of 4.70m.