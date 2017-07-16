Eight fire engines tackle barn blaze near Clitheroe

Eight fire engines are at the scene of a large barn fire.

The first firefighters on the scene on Clitheroe Road, Bashall Eaves called up for more resources to deal with what was reported to them as a smouldering fire in hay bales that had developed and spread to the barn.

As of 2.15pm eight engines were tackling the blaze because of the remote location of water sources to fight the fire.

A 'water relay' has been set up where one engine pumps water to the next to enable one main jet and two hosereel jets to be directed at the fire.

Crews from Clitheroe, two from Hyndburn, Darwen, two from Burnley, Nelson, Blackburn and the Command Unit from Blackburn are at the scene.

No casualties have been reported.