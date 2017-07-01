Heaton led way up Aggies Staircase

The tough Aggies Staircase Fell Race attracted 153 participants on a cool and breezy summer evening which provided perfect running conditions.

Four Preston Harriers took part with Oliver Heaton finishing in a fine sixth position in a time of 30.47.

Preston Harriers at the Penny Lane event

Next in was Phil Lakeland with 129th spot (49.32) followed closely by Pete McDermott 132nd (49.49) and finally forst M80 George Arnold 149th (59.28).

Elsewhere, 12 Preston Harriers made the short trip over to Liverpool to run the ever-popular Penny Lane Striders 10k.

First home for Harriers was Karl Hodgson in 15th position in a time of 36 minutes, followed in 32nd position by Lee Foley in 38:30, Mark Billington 66th in 40:48 and Andrew Tranter 106th in 42:56.

The first Harriers lady was Susan Ashcroft, who was 236th in 51:24.

Sue Wickham was 315th in 56:29, marking a fine return to form after injury, and new member Julie Tyrer in 320th knocked more than two minutes off her personal best to record 56:48.

Olga Wiggins, Angela Tranter, Helen Boyer and Kari Edwards also ran the superbly well marshalled course.

Dougie Potter had to retire due to a calf injury.

The scenic but challenging Appleby 10k takes place in the lanes around the market town of Appleby in Westmorland.

Kevin Hesketh continued his comeback from two years of injury and two knee operations and was pleased to finish 17th overall and first MV60 in a field of 137 finishers.

Marian Hesketh was second female overall, despite being in the FV60 age group.

Tuesday evening saw the fourth round of the Inter Club Grand Prix, where Wesham Road Runners’ Rob Danson clocked up another win in emphatic style with over a minute-and-a half lead. Wesham won the Open team category and the men and women’s veteran categories, and second for the women’s team

At the Manchester MIle, David Taylor finished 12th in heat seven of eight in a time of 5:10.83, ranking 17th fastest senior male of the evening.

A great performance at the Morecambe Half Marathon saw Red Rose Runners amongst the prizes.

A surprisingly undulating course greeted the runners with Jose Pinon Shaw putting in a superb performance to gain fourth place in 1.24.36 also taking the Vet 45 prize.

Ann Cleave had a great run, being fourth Lady and first F55 in 1.46.58.

Steve Taylor’s 1.51.02 was just enough to see him ahead of Stephen Walker, who finished in 1.51.23, and Steve Murphy in 1.52.14.

Gareth Fairey made a worthy mad dash for the line to claim 1.59.59. Beth Hayman (1.58.19) and Mary Conway (2.18.19) joined Ann Cleave to take the ladies team prize and Louise Walsh finished in 2.24.50.

Elsewhere, at the Penny Lane Striders 10K, Pete O’Grady ran 48.20 with Marion O’Grady RRR’s only other runner finishing in 63.50.

Great feedback from the Colshaw Hall, Knutsford 10k may tempt even more runners next year.

Nigel Britton went under 45 minutes with a time of 44.28, followed by Chris Corrigan in 46.06. Joanna Dobson finished as Red Rose’s first lady in 61.42, closely followed by Katie Johnson in 61.56. Other results: Sarah Haslam 63.35, Sharon Birkbeck 64.22, Gail Dunlop 66.05, Denise Fairhurst 69.37.

Parkrun PB’s were achieved at Preston by Phil Davidson 20.57, Richard Chippendale 26.17, Mary Conway 29.00 and Toria Callaghan 32.31.

At Cuerden Valley Pauline Moorcroft ran 27.35, Emily Ingham 28.14 and Andy Clipston 36.35. Maureen Laney made an appearance at Basingstoke, running 21.20 with an amazing 93.59% age-related score. Other results include Ben Smithers with a PB of 22.16 at Barnstaple and Alison Mercer at Seaton finishing in 27.34.

Kerry Dewhurst ran at Milton Keynes, Gina Biggs travelled to Marple. Liam and David Hooton ran at Burnage, whilst Andrew Christie ran at Newby Bridge, Sarah Watkins went to Witton Park, David Anson Haigh Woodland. Ted Dempsey joined the Lancaster run and Angela Brooks ran at Blackpool.

It was a weekend of mixed emotions for the CLAN team with Danial Paton travelling to Pollok in Scotland for the Brian Goodwin memorial 10k. Paton was hoping to break the sub-40 barrier and despite knocking 25 seconds off his PB , fell agonisingly short, finishing in 40:01 for a fine 110th place in a quality field of over 450 runners.

In Cheshire, the CLAN pair Michael Brennand and Billy Johnstone endured a disappointing Cholmondeley Castle triathlon.

After strong swims, the bike leg proved more difficult, with Johnstone being delayed after a tyre blowing out and Brennand forced to retire.

However Johnstone kept going eventually finishing in 3:45 after a trying race.

Riversway Roadrunners had five runners participating in a range of distances in the Glorious Gargrave event last weekend.

The event involved mixed distances covering 10K, half marathon and full marathon distances.

Located in the beautiful village of Gargrave in the Yorkshire Dales near the market town of Skipton the course was an out and back course, setting off towards Skipton and then back to Gargrave incorporating views of the Yorkshire Dales.

The conditions were tough, being set on mixed terrain of some towpaths and grass underfoot.

In the 10K, Annabelle Caton finished second overall female in (50:23).

In the half marathon Karen Munnelly finished in third placed overall female in (1:53), Alan Brown finished in (2:00) and Bobby Brown in (2:12) in his debut half marathon. Meanwhile in the full marathon Marc Potter finished strongly in (3:35)

Later this year, Riversway Roadrunners are hosting their first ever race on Saturday, September 2, at 10am.

The Clog and Billycock 10K Road Race is an undulating road race with a sting in the tail.

Set in the beautiful Pleasington countryside the race starts and ends at the Clog and Billycock Pub, Billinge End Road, Pleasington.

The route combines road and off-road paths, whilst enjoying stunning views of the local area and Witton Park.

Medals will be presented to all finishers and awards will be given to the top three male and female runners.

Additionally there will be spot prizes and free beer awarded at the finish line.

Entries are now being taken online at https://bookitzone.com and would make a great race for both keen club runners and fun runners alike.