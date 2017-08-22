Future is bright for Chorley runners

Have your say

Nine juniors from Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club attended the annual historic North Yorkshire races, based around the ancient village green alongside the scenic river Wharfe.

Sunshine, wind and rain greeted youngsters start of the U8s race, but twins Isabel and Millie Reid adapted well to windy conditions over a half-mile course, both recording improved runs, finishing fourth and fifth.

U10 runner Eve Downham controlled her run to finish third. and Alice Lamb finished eighth.

Jack Lamb produced an astounding run to place second in a thrilling finish to the U12 race.

In the U14 division, Emily Reid mixed it very well, covering a steep, grassy muddy fell side in some talented company around her to register sixth place.

The U16 and U18s combined to give a little and large show, as twins Ben and Luke Wilson placed fifth and sixth, and were accompanied by Bethany Reid, who finished third in the girls’ section.

The next junior fell race takes place on Sunday morning, September 3 at Bradley Show.

Registration is at 10.30am, and the first race is at 12.15pm, with an U9, U12, U14 and U17 race.

Meanwhile, a small contingent of Chorley athletes visited sunny Fleetwood for the half marathon.

George Norris ran superbly well to bring Chorley home, finishing in 1:29:29 to finish first in his category, the U21s.

Next home was Stuart Kilmartin, who finished with a time of: 1:33:16 to finish ninth in his age category.