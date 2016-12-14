Brownedge pupils claim medals

The South Ribble Year Seven and Eight Indoor Athletics Championships at Lostock Hall Academy saw nine local schools enter teams.

Bamber Bridge’s Brownedge St Mary’s High School Year Eight team won their age category and their Year Sevens finished runners-up.

The event included indoor shot, speed bounce, standing long jump, standing triple jump, vertical jump, two-lap, four-lap, six-lap, eight-lap paarlauf, 4x2 relay and the 4x1 relay.

As well as both Brownedge teams doing well there were some individual outstanding performances.

The Year Eight team have been invited to the Lancashire Schools’ Games final on March 23, at Blackpool Sports Centre.

The teams were as follows: Year Eight – Faye Houghton, Grace Brown, Macy Cura, Mia Kay, Abbie Sellers, Ellie Wolstenholme, Daisy Hulse; Year Seven – Shae Kirkpatrick, Emily Knell, Kayleigh Welfare, Jess Lane, Niamh Murphy, Annabel Price-Bilham, Georgia Treverton, Caitlin Ward.