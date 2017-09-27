Amateur RL: Warriors & Panthers action

There was no glory for Leyland Warriors ARLFC Under-14s as they were beaten 22-8 by Oldham St Anne’s in the NWC Plate final.

Warriors paid the price for an early lapse in concentration, when they allowed Oldham to open up a 16-0 lead.

But rather than let their heads drop, it spurred the team on and for the rest of the game the lads displayed some great rugby skills going forward.

Two well-worked second-half tries for Hague and Farrell put the score at 16-8.

But despite their best efforts, Oldham defended well to keep Warriors at bay and added a further score late on to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Warriors Under-11s hosted Cadishead Rhinos and went down to a 38-26 defeat.

It was the visitors, who broke free and scored the first try of the game, followed by a conversion.

The Under-7s welcomed Shevington Sharks and in what was a tight game, they were beaten 15-10. Scorers were Hodgkinson, Graham, Benson and Robertson .

Meanwhile, two former Chorley Panthers had good reason to celebrate over the weekend when they were presented with their playing shirts by St Helens.

Christian Kellett and Joe Sharratt were team-mates throughout their junior and youth playing days at Panthers have been selected to tour with Saints’ Under-18s team to Australia.

Club chairman Alan Bowers commented: “ I am delighted for Christian and Joe and to see their hard work rewarded.

“I had the pleasure of coaching them both throughout their amateur playing days and they both ooze talent and determination.”

Also this week, Owen Farnworth – another ex-Panther – has been called up to the England Academy.

On the field, Panthers Under-13s were victorious in the NWC’s Plate final, enjoying a 38-4 win over the Belle Vue Bees. Matt Smith, Nathan Harriso, Ethan Fitzgerald (2), Lukas Prescott and Connor Smith got the tries, with Dylan Blore on kicking duties.

Chorley Panthers Under-12s lost 30-8 away to Widnes Moorfield 30-8. Their tries came from Adam Kirby and Jack Fairclough.