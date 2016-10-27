Zombies at your Pleasure

This Saturday, Blackpool Pleasure Beach will turn into a ghastly and spine-chilling place, with hordes zombies and vampires roaming the theme park.

At 4pm, when the park would usually be coming to a close, it will be transformed, with guests invited to come in fancy dress, with prizes on offer to the best.

Stilt walking fire eaters will be making their way around the park and their will also be live music at the FY4 area around the Dancing Fountains.

You’ll still be able to sample all the fun (or fear) of the fair until much later than usual. You can try your hand at getting through the Horror Maze and there will be late night riding until 10pm, topped off with a firework display.