Readers’ letters - July 4

First of all I would like to wish Simon Grayson (pictured) all the very best in the next stage of his career at Sunderland.

Simon did a wonderful job at PNE, getting us back in the Championship and developing a squad of young talented players who, with the right guidance, could well take us on to the next level.

This is where I and several of my friends and grandsons, all season ticket holders, are becoming increasingly concerned at the names being bandied about of potentially the next manager of PNE.

Three who seem to be the bookies’ favourites – Di Canio, Lennon and McCoist –have proved their frailties in football management and are more suited to TV advertising and comedy, certainly not the serious job of guiding PNE to the next level.

Two other ‘celebrity’ names we are told are in the frame – Giggs and Gerrard – need to prove themselves in football management before coming to practise at PNE.

I remember the euphoria when Bobby Charlton came as manager in 1973.

He didn’t have a clue. Just look where his management career went after that, nowhere.

We long-suffering supporters (me, 70 years) have enjoyed several high spells under good managers – Billy Davies, David Moyes and, of course, Simon Grayson, but certainly don’t wish to experience again the debacle of the Westley era.

So I hope that the powers-that-be at PNE take on board the concerns of very worried supporters and look beyond the ‘celebs and comedians’ and take a hard look at one or two of the local managers who are doing well with little funds.

Graham Alexander (I think would be a popular choice with the fans) Uwe Rösler and maybe Phil Parkinson, or if we can organise a whip round for his wages Claudio Ranieri!

We will wait with bated breath and not a little trepidation.

Frank Schofield, grandsons and Friends

Sir Tom Finney Stand

Rise is unfair

to patients

I am appalled at the decision to increase the parking charges at local hospitals and, in particular, to extend these to include those who have a Blue Disabled Badge.

The Blue Badge itself is not free.

It has to be paid for and those who qualify for it are very carefully vetted.

Having said that, it is true that, in many cases, holders of the badge could contribute towards basic parking charges.

What does not seem to have been thought through is the fact that Blue Badge holders, due to their increased problems, take more time when using the services of the NHS and can require them more frequently.

The escalation in charges does not take into account that time spent parked is often due to the inefficiency of the appointments system, leading to extended times spent waiting to be seen.

Even waiting for a simple blood test can run over the one-hour period.

It is grossly unfair that patients should be charged these excessive fees when caused by delays beyond their control.

Come on hospital management, get your own act in order before inflicting additional charges on the general public.

Graham Archer

Chorley

Smokers ignore rules at station

There is a no smoking policy in force (or supposed to

be!) at the bus station, and there are loads of clearly printed signs informing the public that it is a no smoking area.

Yet, there are ever growing numbers of people standing outside on the bus boarding apron smoking –and the biggest culprits are bus drivers, with not a security person in sight.

There is nobody to contact at the bus station, or they just do not want to know.

It is not very nice for people who have breathing problems or just do not smoke.

It is also not nice for children.

The smoke blows back into the waiting area when it is windy, and smokers could not care less.

Perhaps the council that operates the bus station may want to add their two pennyworth of wisdom?

Issuing fines might be the answer, and the culprits’ names printed in the

Post!

Abu Bakar Abdullah

via email

Trams would ease congestion

I have returned from holiday to read some very exciting news, that is we may finally see the return of trams to the streets of Preston.

This is very good news indeed, as this should ease traffic congestion in the city, particularly around Deepdale Retail Park.

It should also ease congestion around the whole area when PNE are playing at home as away supporters, who travel by car or coach, would be directed to the park and ride and take a short tram journey to the football ground.

I would really like to impress on Preston City Council Planning committee to allow this to go ahead as soon as possible as I have seen the benefits of trams in other cities around the country.

Cliff Fazackerley

Preston

Looking for descendants

I have been doing my family tree and would be interested to know if there any living Almond descendants of these brothers.

The Looking Back photo (pictured) shows my grandfather Henry Almond, born in 1881, on the right.

I believe his brother Thomas, born 1879, is on the left, and their brother William, born 1883, is in the centre.

The photograph is from 1909 and taken at 43 Fishergate, Preston.

As William and Thomas emigrated to New Zealand in 1909, this may be a memento of the three brothers together before William and Thomas left the UK for New Zealand.

After emigrating to Auckland, New Zealand, William was enlisted into the NZ Rifles during the First World War and died of neuritis in France 1918.

He is remembered on the Auckland Cenotaph.

Thomas, who was a cabinet maker, died in Epsom, Auckland, in

1948.

The obituary mentions a Ann Almond, who died 12 months later and was probably his wife.

Perhaps you could include this message in the LP, and if anyone wants to contact me, they can do so.

I omitted to say that they lived in Salisbury Road, Preston.

Incidentally, Henry (my grandfather) moved to Bolton, Lancashire, until his death in 1954.

Phil Almond

Via email

