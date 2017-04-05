Readers’ letters - April 3

Rejoining EU later on could be best option

I voted to leave the EU, like many of the 52 per cent that did, I felt the intransigence and autonomy emanating from Brussels overwhelming.

David Cameron had not secured a better deal, sovereignty looked the better option.

However, now we have triggered the process, the human side of our European counterparts is beginning to show: they evidently do not want us to leave, want us to reconsider and maybe, just maybe, we should leave our misgivings aside and see what is on offer over the next two years.

Article 50 cannot be easily revoked but surely we can come to some arrangement that suits us and all of the remaining states whilst we maintain trade, security and accord.

I never thought I would say this but rejoining later under mutually beneficial terms should not be overlooked.

With respect to Scottish independence.

The Act of Union united Scotland and England in 1707.

Some 300 years later, the SNP insist the Scottish nation should vote on whether this should be dissolved.

I think they should be granted this wish as it is clear from their mandate that there has been a material change in what they originally voted for.

Of course as the 2016 referendum was open to all UK citizens, any vote as to whether or not Scotland should remain part of the UK should be open to all eligible UK citizens.

I would be interested as to what the polls would make of that proposal and the SNP’s reaction?

Mike Marlow

via email

brexit

Risks of massive EU gamble

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – the historic day Article 50 was triggered.

What will the next two years of European trade negotiations bring for the UK?

Speaking as a remain voter, I think all the uncertainty during this ‘limbo’ period over the next two years or more will be damaging for business economic growth.

We are entering into very uncertain waters. UK investment or business expansion decisions could well be placed on hold or even scrapped as a result of all the speculation.

In the same way would you board a plane with confidence if you had doubts about its condition?

The UK joined the European Union in 1973.

Great Britain is a respected leader in commerce.

Do the likes of The Prime Minister, The Governor of The Bank of England and City business leaders really know what will happen over the next two years?

My guess is they don’t know what will happen and are blind folded into a battle of negotiations.

Did the referendum voters really understand the economic complexities of Brexit?

Or was it more of a vote on immigration etc?

The referendum was a massive gamble for The Government and the British public. Experts, economists and the Government will face a difficult few years ahead. It’s my opinion that Britain will now face greater economic risks than the rest of EU.

I hope our economic growth continues in a positive way and does not fall victim to the inevitable butterfly effect of Brexit.

Stephen Pierre

Via email

humour

Cat’s out of the bag now....

Regarding the antics of the pet cat Cougar (LP March 28), it looks like he has merely copied his owner Lorna Forgoine. Perhaps, Lorna, you should have shut the door when doing your ‘necessaries’!

Well, I’m afraid the cat’s out of the bag now, so it’s too late to shut the, er, ‘barn’ door of both the toilet and the kitchen cupboard though I also I note that, for the latter, you have bought a bolt for it but that was after the event.

I hope that Lorna looks out for more of Cougar’s, er, ‘litter’ mischiefs.

Thus one needs to paws for thought as to what else he may be keeping his beady eye on, some of which may be so dangerous as to come within a whisker of losing one of his lives.

However, fur play to the rascal moggy.

Of course, I suppose, Lorna, you did ask him how he has learnt these tricks and no doubt he answered, “Me? ‘Ow?”

Unlike a Manx cat, at least he has a tail to tell!

You could, of course ask your local bobby to help.

His name is after all P.C. D(r)ibble!

Neil Swindlehurst

Walmer Bridge

society

I’m being punished for being unwell

I am writing about a decision made by the Department for Work and Pensions.

My wife claims for me because of ill health, because I can’t work.

I have had bowel cancer, I have a pacemaker and also Type 2 diabetes.

Because my wife received a rise in her private pension of £5 a month, they say they are paying us too much and are taking £10 a week off us.

What is this country coming to? I have worked all my life until I fell ill from cancer.

Now I am told all I am worth is £19.52 a week.

I am waiting for another operation.

When I have had it done, I will get a job and tell the Department where to go.

I am getting punished for falling ill. I would like to let people know what this country is doing to their own. I am fed up of this country.

Mr CM Doran

Preston

overseas aid

Charity begins at home first of all

I find it truly staggering

that the UK can do a David Nixon (now I am showing my age!) and, abracadabra, we can always find funds to waste on giving to Pakistan and India.

However, when it’s time

to help our own people, money suddenly becomes scarce.

Why can’t we look after our own people and our services FIRST – and if there’s anything left – then we could consider donating some money. But, please, can we start by allocating money to services at home who really are in desperate need?

Darryl Ashton

Blackpool

brexit

No longer fighting ‘tooth and nail’

This is the country that fought tooth and nail when Germany was the aggressor, France had fallen and Italy had given up the fight, and yet there are those who still think Britain can’t exist outside the EU? How short the memory.

Joe Dawson

Withnell