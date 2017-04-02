Youngsters muck in for charity day

A group of youngsters who are on the autistic spectrum waded through mud and sludge to raise funds for sensory equipment to help their peers.

Children and adults at TAAG (Teenage ASD ADHD Group) completed the 5k Tough Swampy challenge raising more than £500 for Omi Vista Sensory activities, to help the with the effects of hypersensitivity or hyposensitivity to sights, sounds, smells, tastes, touch, balance and body awareness, which will be a good way of learning, understanding, interaction and sense of wellbeing.

Youngsters and adult members of TAAG (Teenage ASD, ADHD Group) took part in 5k Tough Swampy to raise funds for sensory equipment

The fundraiser is just one of several events to mark TAAG’s five year anniversary.

The charity, set up by Joanne Duncan, is a social networking group who supports parents and carers of children and young people who have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism or Aspergers Syndrome (Autism Spectrum Disorders - ASD), and communication requirements.

Members meet at various venues across Chorley, Leyland and Preston.

Joanne, of Chorley, said: “We had 11 of our youngsters and nine adults doing the challenge. Our youngest member was eight.

“It was hard but the children really enjoyed it.

“They had to go through a swamp of wet mud, some woods and do an assault course.

“Money raised will go towards sensory equipment. Many people on the autism spectrum have difficulty processing everyday sensory information.

“Any of the senses may be over or under-sensitive, or both, at different times. These sensory differences can affect behaviour, and can have a profound effect on a person’s life.

“Sometimes an autism person may behave in a way that you wouldn’t immediately link to sensory sensitivities. A person who struggles to deal with everyday sensory information can experience sensory overload, or information overload. Too much information can cause stress, anxiety, and possibly physical pain. This can result in withdrawal, challenging behaviour or meltdown.”

l To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/taag-lancashire

