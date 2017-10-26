Young woman (21) killed in horror road smash

Have your say

The victim of the fatal road accident this morning in Hapton was a 21-year-old woman.



Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at 5-55am on Accrington Road, Hapton,close to the Network 65 Business Park and the Bentley Wood pub.

A white Vauxhall Corsa, driven by the victim, was involved in a collision with a tree and emergency services attended.

But the driver, who is from Darwen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the woman involved and her family at this time.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and would be keen to speak to anyone who can assist with our inquiries..

“If you saw the vehicle involved before the incident, or saw what happened, please call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0197 of October 26.