Young man found stabbed in Fleetwood street

A 21-year-old man remains in a serious condition after he was found stabbed in a Fleetwood street.

Police and ambulance services were called at around 2.40am after the man was found unresponsive on Stanley Road, having suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Eight people – two boys aged 16, a man aged 21, three girls aged 16 and two others aged 17 – have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

Detectives are now trying to trace the victim’s footsteps and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

DI Gareth Willis from Blackpool Police said: “We think that the victim is likely to have been attacked at an address on Addison Road, and so we need anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in that area, which is near to the fire station, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“A young man is in hospital and we need to know how he has come about this serious injury.”

Anyone with information can call (01772) 604157. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.