You’ll never guess who may rock up in Preston

IF that guy working in your local Oxfam shop looks familiar, you may be right....

Indie rock band Mystery Jets are taking a special music tour in Oxfam shops across the UK, and they will hit Preston on Sunday.

The band will be working a shift in the Preston Oxfam shop on Market Place on Sunday, October 9 - and for that hour fans could be in with the chance of winning tickets for the band’s show at 53 Degrees on the same night.

All they have to do is to capture the Mystery Jets with a photo, share their snap of the band on social media and tag it #Oxjam.

The event is part of Oxjam, Oxfam yearly music festival where hundreds of gigs of every size and genre imaginable take place across the UK throughout October.

Oxjam events are organised by volunteers to showcase the best local bands and musical talent to raise money for Oxfam’s work to end poverty. Some 2,500 musicians are expected will play to more than 100,000 people.

The Mystery Jets said: “We’re super excited to be running an Oxfam Shop Tour. For us an Oxfam shop is the ‘go-to’ place to get our vinyl and find new inspiration for our tracks.

“Oxfam shop music selections are unlike other music shops, in that you never quite know what diamonds you might find in each shop.

“We’d love for fans to get involved in our Oxfam Shop Tour by coming down to the shops to see us.”

Since it started 10 years ago, more than a million people have been to an Oxjam gig, helping to raise more than £2.5 million - that’s enough money to supply fresh water to 2.5 million people.

Oxjam’s manager Sandy Trappitt said: “For ten years Oxjam has been an exciting opportunity for music-lovers to come together and share their passion for all sorts of music while at the same time supporting Oxfam’s fight to end poverty. It’s something to celebrate and a chance to thank all those involved.”

Mystery Jets will be working in the Preston Oxfam shop on Market Place on Sunday from 2pm.