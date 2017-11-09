Yorkshire Building Society in Preston is full of charity support

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has said thanks a million to its members in Preston who have contributed towards the £4m donated to help charities and good causes around the UK.

Deafway Preston, The MS Society, St Catherine’s Hospice and Preston Samaritans are just some of the charities that have benefited from Charitable Foundation donations.

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues at Deafway Residential Home in Preston

It is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their mortgage or savings accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Steve Robinson, manager of the Yorkshire Building Society, in Preston, said: “The Charitable Foundation would not exist without the support of our members who, on average, donate less than 50p a year. But all that small change really does add up to enable the Charitable Foundation to make a big difference – as the charities that have benefited here in Preston will know.

“We’re really proud of the impact the Charitable Foundation has had on our community and we want that to continue. If you know a charity that could benefit from a donation please come into the branch and have a chat with a member of our team.”