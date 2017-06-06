YELLOW WARNING: Gale force winds expected across the north west

A yellow weather warning for gale force winds has been issued for the north west with gusts of up to 60mph possible over coasts and hills, say weather experts.

Met Office forecasters are warning residents to expect "transport disruption with some trees possibly uprooted."

Coastal areas are also expected to be affected by large waves and spray over the course of the day.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Strong to gale force west to northwesterly winds will affect many areas today.

"Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely with isolated gusts close to 60 mph possible over coasts, hills and locally inland where heavy showers occur.

"Expect some localised transport disruption with some trees perhaps uprooted. Large waves and spray will affect some coasts."

The gale force winds are expected to subside at around 10pm on June 6.