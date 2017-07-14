Would your good cause benefit from a £10,000 donation?

New company Multilotto is appealing for good causes in and around Preston to be nominated to stand a chance of receiving a whopping £10,000 towards their work in the local community.

Multilotto allows people in the UK to bet on international lotteries, such as America’s Powerball and Mega Millions, in order to win the same prizes. It’s available online or on mobile.

Do you know a worthy cause?

As well as offering the chance to win big cash prizes, Multilotto is committed to giving a proportion of its profits to good causes in the UK.

To launch its donation programme, the company is offering £10,000 to a good cause in North West England. Nominations are now being sought from charities and community groups across the region.

Andrew Clarke, Head of Communications for Multilotto said: “In Preston and across the UK, there are many ordinary people and organisations who do extraordinary things in local communities.

“We want to hear from those people and those groups and to hear what they could do with a £10,000 donation.”

Nominations can be put forward at www.multilotto.co.uk/goodcause. The closing date for entries is Friday, August 4.

The winning cause will be chosen by a Multilotto panel of judges and will be presented with the £10,000 donation during August.

Multilotto was first launched in Sweden in 2012, but only recently went live in the UK. Jackpots available to players include America’s world record-breaking Powerball and MegaMillions, as well as European favourites such as Eurojackpot and Spain’s El Gordo.

More information about Multilotto is available at www.multilotto.co.uk.

Terms and Conditions

Winners agree to taking part in relevant publicity including photography

Nominations will only be accepted from adults, aged over 18

The judges’ decision is final

The donation will be a cash amount of £10,000. No alternative is offered.

Gamble responsibly www.gambleaware.co.uk, www.gamcare.org.uk. Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission under Combined Remote Operating License Number: 000-047707-R-326101-001 issued on 19/04/2017 by UK Gambling Commission.