Workers swap a day at the office to volunteer at the hospice

Staff from Vodafone enjoyed a red letter day as they offered a helping hand at St Catherine’s Hospice.

A total of 15 workmates offered to volunteer at the grounds of St Catherine’s Park and Mill Cafe for a day as part of the company’s pledge to give employees 24 hours’ paid volunteering leave to support a good cause.

Regional manager Fay Walker said: “Staff chose St Catherine’s because a few of them have connections with hospice care, and they wanted to support a local charity.

“Some opted to work in the grounds, trimming hedges, planting, and raking leaves, and others decided to spend a day working in the lovely cafe, serving customers and cleaning. We also set up one of the function rooms upstairs for an event.

“It’s been really good fun and it’s nice to do something a little bit different from the day job, whilst making a difference to a worthy cause.

“Staff from Vodafone stores in Preston, Chorley and Southport came along, and some came from further afield in the region such as Workington, which meant they had to get up at 5am to get to Lostock Hall. It’s all been worthwhile because we’ve really enjoyed ourselves, and it benefits the charity too.”

Volunteer coordinator at the charity, Nikki Dobson, said: “We’re always very grateful when people offer their time to show their support for St Catherine’s. We rely on the efforts of more than 700 volunteers to help the charity run smoothly, and it’s great when we get groups of people such as the staff from Vodafone to support our work further.

“There are so many ways to get involved in volunteering, which is a fantastic way to meet new people, learn new skills and get a great sense of satisfaction, so I’d urge anyone interested in joining our team to get in touch.”

To find out more about volunteering at St Catherine’s Hospice, visit http://www.stcatherines.co.uk, call 01772 629171 or email volunteerdepartment@stcatherines.co.uk.

