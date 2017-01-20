Work on third phase of Preston market project to begin this month

Work is set to get under way on a new Market Hall in Preston. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s happening?

A £3m project to build a new Market Hall in Preston is to get under way. It will form the third phase of the £50m Markets Quarter development.

When will it start?

Work to put up hoarding will begin on January 30 and is expected to take about two weeks.

It will start from the Lancaster Road end, allowing the market to trade for as long as possible before traders move to the Fish Market canopy. Then part of the balcony of the current market hall, outside the Fryer’s Fayre, will be cut away. There will be access to the upper market as normal.

After that, the new structure will be built under the larger market canopy.

When will it be finished?

Estimates say the winter, in late 2017 or early 2018.

Reaction

Deputy leader of Preston Council John Swindells said he was “thrilled” building was to start, and said: “By appointing local contractors Conlon Construction we are keeping the Preston pound in Preston which is what the market is about - supporting local traders and buying quality local produce.

Trader Pete Burns said he was looking forward to work progressing, and said he hoped it would attract new and existing customers.