Work on major £8m leisure complex set to begin in spring

A leisure development at Barton Grange is to get under way this year. Here’s what you need to know:

What’s happening?

An £8m “Flower Bowl” development - a multi-purpose leisure complex to be built alongside Barton Grange at Brock.

It will include restaurants, bowling, a cinema, crazy golf, golf simulators and only the second curling rink in England.

When will it start?

Work had been due to start in the autumn, but will start this spring. The development is expected to generate at least 80 jobs.

What will it look like? The Flower Bowl will be a single-storey building with a grass roof, which might eventually have sheep grazing on it.

Reaction:

MD Guy Topping is in charge of the development. He said: “As always when you’re developing something on this scale, you have new ideas and want to make changes as you go along.

“We’re almost ready to start construction work now and we already have an established team working on how all the interiors will look.

“We want to make sure the development has the same ‘wow factor’ that has helped make our garden centre such a success.” He said the curling rink would be used by club curlers, social curlers and, hopefully, schools, with the intention of developing a Centre of Excellence and maybe even training future Olympians.