Woodplumpton A-team are Over Wyre District champions twice -over

The ladies of Woodplumpton Bowls team have celebrated the double after being crowned champions of the Over Wyre and District Ladies Bowling League Division One and the Natwest Trophy.

Team captain Edna Dalton said the ladies were ‘delighted’ with the season after topping the league with 177 points and beating Goose Green in the final of the cup.

Three of the players Margaret Warburton, Marjorie Dransfield and Caroline Hall also placed in the top four of leading averages.