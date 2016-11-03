Women's junior football team cycle their way to Dallas

Members of a junior football club swapped their goal posts for a bike to raise funds for an international competition.

Youngsters from PNE Women’s Junior Football Club took raised £3,000 during a sponsored cycle along the Guild Wheel, which will go towards the £20,000 needed to fund a trip to the Dallas International Girls’ Cup, which is held next April.

Club treasurer Jackie Wolfenden said: “This is a competition with approximately 90 teams from around the world including Sweden, Colombia, Ireland, Denmark, Australia, UK , USA and Canada.

“The majority of our girls have been together for more than six years playing in the West Lancashire Girls’ Football League.

“They are a high achieving group of committed players and they have won many trophies over the time together including the league cup, the County Cup and last year they won the West Lancs League and the League cup.

“They received the accolade of Team Performance of the Year (juniors) at the prestigious Preston Sports Awards 2016. Going to the competition in Dallas would give them the opportunity and challenge to compete against some of the best players in their age group in the world.

“As well as improving their footballing skills, it will give them the opportunity to interact with players from other cultures and make life-long memories.

“We need to raise £20,000 and so far we have raised about half of the target.

“We are looking for any local firms or private citizens to sponsor or give money towards this life changing experience. If anyone is interested call me on 07957 709335 or visit http://www.pnewjfcdallastour.co.uk.”