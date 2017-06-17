Woman taken to hospital after kitchen blaze

A woman needed hospital treatment after fire broke out in a cooker grill pan.

The casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene of the blaze in Torrisholme Road, Lancaster on Friday night before being taken to the city’s infirmary.

Reports say the woman was suffering from minor burns and the effects of breathing in smoke.

Firefighters from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the incident at around 8pm, using a fire blanket to extinguish the flames in the grill pan.

A spokesman said: “The fire had not spread, but had generated a lot of smoke.

“A fire blanket was all that was required to extinguish it, followed by a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

“The occupant of the house suffered minor burns and from the effects of breathing smoke and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.”