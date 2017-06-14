Woman rescued by firefighters from burning home

A woman was rescued by firefighters from her home in Preston, say fire fighters.

Three crews from Preston and Penwortham were called to the blaze, which started in the kitchen, at around 9.30pm yesterday evening on Watling Street Road.

The woman, who was in her fifties, had stayed inside the house while the fire was ongoing and "swallowed smoke" but was still conscious when fire fighters rescued her.

An elderly lady remained upstairs in the property with two fire officers as she was unable to leave the property due to her "frailty", said officers.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a kitchen fire in Fulwood where two people remained inside the property. We would obviously advise anyone who suspects there is a fire to leave the property immediately and to never leave cooking unattended."

The middle aged woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital suffering with smoke inhalation. The elderly woman was unharmed and remained at home.

The house suffered smoke and heat damage.

Crews were called out to a similar fire that started in the kitchen and where an elderly woman remained upstairs in the property on Fairfield Road earlier in the evening.