Woman pulled from sea in St Annes

A woman was pulled out of the sea after she walked into the water in St Annes, says the coastguard.

Police received reports of a 'concern for safety' at around 5am this morning after the woman, who was in her 20s, entered the water.

A spokesman for the police said: "We had a report of of a concern for safety when a woman was reported entering the sea near to coastguard rescue station.

"A man who was with her tried to stop her from going into the water.

"Thankfully the man managed to bring her back to shore.

"The woman returned home after the incident."

The woman is believed to be safe and well, said the coastguard.