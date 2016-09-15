Woman injured after car overturns as police look to speak to BMW driver

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car after a Vauxhall Corsa overturned on the M65 leaving a Preston woman with whiplash.

The incident happened at around 2.10pm on Monday, September 12 near to junction five, the exit for Guide and Shadsworth, when the driver of the Corsa lost control of the vehicle.

It is thought that a white BMW 1 Series car was being driven near the Corsa just before it happened, police say.

PC Mike Smith from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are investigating how this collision came to occur and think that the BMW driver could assist us with our enquiries.

“We need this person to come forward and speak to us at their earliest opportunity. If you think this was you, please get in touch.”

The Corsa driver, a 35-year-old woman from Preston was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with whiplash injuries. She has since been discharged.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 776 of September 12.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.