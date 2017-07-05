Woman airlifted to hospital after beauty spot rescue

A woman was airlifted to hospital after she fell and broke her leg while out walking at a popular beauty spot, says a local mountain rescue group.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue were called out to Nicky Nook on Monday July 3 to help ambulance services transport the woman.

Volunteer team members used a mountain rescue stretcher to transport the woman to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue said: "We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to assist and evacuate a female walker who had fallen and sustained a broken leg.

"Team members arrived on scene at Nicky Nook, which is a local fell beauty spot to evacuate her on a mountain rescue stretcher to the Air Ambulance which had arrived from Blackpool."

The woman was taken for treatment at Preston Royal Hospital.

The rescue team has been called out 44 times during 2017 with 11 standbys.