Woman, 66, seriously injured in car crash

Police have appealed for help after a 66-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a car crash.

The incident occurred at around 7.50pm on Thursday when a Peugeot Allure collided with the woman as she crossed Eaves Green Lane, Chorley.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a bleed on the brain and spinal fracture and is expected to remain there for several weeks while she recovers.

Sergeant John Jennings-Wharton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the pedestrian is expected to make a full recovery, although this collision has left her with serious injuries and she is expected to be in hospital for some time yet.

“We are now trying to piece together exactly what occurred and would urge anybody who saw the incident, and has not yet been spoken to, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1071 of January 12.