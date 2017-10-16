Woman, 52, rescued from mud in Morecambe

A woman was rescued after becoming stuck in mud on Morecambe beach whilst walking her dog.

Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crew were sent by HM Coastguard to assist local coastguard teams and the Fire Service who were attempting to free a 52-year-old woman who had become trapped ankle deep in mud.

The woman had been walking her dog along the shore in the Grosvenor area of Morecambe.

The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched within 10 minutes of the call at 2.15 pm on Sunday October 15 and, on arrival at the scene five minutes later, were able to free the casualty within three minutes.

The lady, who had been trapped for over 90 minutes, was suffering from cold and so was taken on board the hovercraft and wrapped in a blanket before being transported to the Central Drive slipway.

She was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: “Although, after being checked by a paramedic on board the hovercraft, the casualty was able to walk to the ambulance, she was suffering from cold and when someone has been trapped in the mud for so long there is a danger of further complication due to what is effectively a crush injury.

“Our crew is trained to deal with this and it is why it was important that she was taken to hospital for further assessment.”