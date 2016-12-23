Wishes come true for shoppers

Five lucky shoppers were given a special surprise this week when their Christmas wishes came true.

Over the past four weeks, St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston has asked visitors to make a Christmas wish and tell the centre’s festive helpers what they would like.

David Robinson of Chorley is presented with an Ipad by Nicky Horton, St George's office manager

With more than 100 entries, centre bosses then picked five winners and appeared on their doorsteps with the surprise gifts,

Among the winners was 10 year-old Poppy Hodson of Farington Moss who asked for a new watch, and she was surprised with a Michael Kors watch.

Her dad, Mark, said: “When Poppy made her wish she wished for everybody to have a nice Christmas as well as a watch – that is just Poppy all over. This is such a lovely surprise.”

Ben Atkin, 13, also from Leyland, was surprised with a Play Station 4 and games. His mum, Nicola, said: “He has pestered and pestered for this – what a wonderful surprise.”

Kiyan Brundrett receiving his iPad from Jim Brotherston, operations manager at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

David Robinson, 36, from Chorley was surprised with a new iPad, he said: “This is a pleasant surprise! I’ve wanted one for a while – I’ll put it to good use.”

Nine-year-old Kiyan Brundrett made a wish for a new tablet. He was at school when the deliveries were made but was delighted to collect an iPad from the shopping centre.

For Jacob Forster, nine, from Penwortham, a new Nerf gun was top of the list. He visited the centre with his mum Naomi to collect it.

The surprises follow weeks of random acts of kindness which have taken place at the centre, including surprising shoppers with bunches of flowers, chocolates and luxury hampers and even paying for their shopping at the tills.

Ben Atkin's mum Nicola is presented with a Playstation for her son by Nicky Horton, St George's office manager

Andrew Stringer, general manager of St George’s Shopping Centre, added: “Christmas is all about surprises and we know that everybody loves a good surprise.

“Seeing the reaction and the looks on their faces has been really wonderful.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to do something to thank our customers, we’re thrilled to be able to put a smile on their faces.”