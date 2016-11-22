Win, win for MG owners club

There were plenty of winners at West Lancashire MG Owners Club’s annual awards night.

Joyce Whittle won Club Supporter of the Year; whilst Jerry Myers was awarded Rocker Box Derby.

West Lancs MG Owners Club member Steve Kirton being presented the Dargan Trophy by Cam Cunningham (secretary and last year's winner)

Pride of ownership winners were: Standard: Roy Green. MG TF Original (1954); Modern Premier : Steve Kirton. MGF (1998); Premier Ralph Greenhalgh. MG TC (1946) and Modern David Graham. MG TF (2002)

Steve Kirton won the coveted The Dargan Trophy (which is awarded in memory of a former member who died in 1987 and is nominated by the previous year’s winner for their support and work in the club this year).

Steve said: “This was a night we have looked forward to for many a month as we found out the results of our pride of ownership which was held way back in July of this year.

“After all the excitement of the awards we all settled down to a raffle and quiz with the question master and adjudicator of the evening being our chairman.

Joyce Whittle and chairman Nigel Malyan

“Many thanks go out to Briars Hall in Lathom for the use of one of their rooms and congratulations to all the winners of the various awards.

The club meets every third Thursday of the month at Briars Hall, in Lathom. For more information visit http://www.westlancsmg.co.uk