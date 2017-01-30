Will you be a Born Survivor for Derian House?

A children’s hospice is throwing down the gauntlet, daring willing participants to take on the ultimate physical test.

As an official 2017 charity partner of Born Survivor, Derian House is encouraging people to join its Derian Dream Team for the military-style 10km obstacle course at Lowther Castle in the Lake District on September 9.

With a discounted entrance fee of £50 for all members of the Derian Dream Team and offers of free places for group bookings, the Chorley-based charity is asking people to gather friends, family, fitness buddies or work colleagues to take part.

Stuart Chell, of Derian House, said: “Caring for a child with a life-threatening illness or life-limiting condition can be physically and emotionally draining for families. Interrupted sleep, emergency hospital visits, medication schedules and an uncertain future are just some of the many hurdles they face.

“Could you spare an hour or two to face the Born Survivor challenge as part of the Derian Dream Team and make a huge difference to their lives?”

This is the second and final year of the Derian Dreams campaign which is highlighting the importance of respite care to many of the families it supports.

Stuart added: “The Derian Dreams campaign has really captured the imagination of people across the North West and we’re grateful for everyone’s support over the last year. Let’s pull out all the stops to make 2017 even better - a year when we all overcome the obstacles placed before us.”

Kevin Bedford, Born Survivor event director, said: “If you’re looking for a new physical challenge, look no further than Born Survivor.

Born Survivor’s not your average mud run or obstacle fun day – it’s the ultimate military obstacle course challenge.

“We’re proud to be linking up with Derian House and will be doing everything we can to help the Dream Team achieve their goals.

“It is truly humbling to see the challenges that many of the children and young people who visit Derian House face – and overcome - on a daily basis. They tackle their own obstacles with bravery and commitment – two qualities which anyone who takes on Born Survivor needs in abundance.”

To take part contact Derian House’s fund-raising team on 01257 271271 or email fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk.

