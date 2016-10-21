Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it?

A Slimming World group had fun baking healthy and 'syn-free' cakes as its bake-off competition came into play.
Members of Fulwood St Peter’s Slimming World group cooked up a storm but there would only be one winner.
Michaela Dutton, who has lost over one stone, was crowned the champion, with filo lemon tarts which were only at 2.5 ‘syns’ (points) each.
Second place was Caroline Straker with a lemon drizzle cake.
The judge for the bake off was Angela Dawson-Marsh, who is a service improvement manager for Lancashire County Council.
Nicola Evans, Slimming World consultant, said: “The most inventive cake was the gateaux-style coco-powder dusted strawberry and raspberry red velvet cake which turned out to be a watermelon in disguise.
“That was a very clever idea.
“Other entries included a Baileys trifle and some low syn meringues.
“The members enjoyed sampling all of the Slimming World bake-off goodies and that goes to prove that Slimming World members can still have their cake and eat it.”
The members meet at Garstang United Reform Church Hall on Tuesdays 5pm and 7pm; Penwortham Sports and Social Club on Wednesdays 5pm and 7pm or Thursday 10am and Fulwood St Peter's on Thursdays at 7pm.