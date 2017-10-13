White Collar Wrestling charity match in Preston

Wrestling enthusiasts are limbering up to take on the pros to raise money for a variety of charities.

A total of 23 participants from across Lancashire are currently in training ahead of the White Collar Wrestling at Evoque Nightclub, in Preston, on November 18.

Each member will be raising money for their chosen charity as well as raising a minimum of £50 for Cancer Research UK.

Participants have been given eight weeks of free training (worth £200) in the PCW Academy with professional wrestling coaches.

One wrestler is Dave Hemsley, 38, who is raising money for Meningitis Now after he nearly died of the illness two years ago.

The father of one and former rugby player from Formby said: “I am an incredibly well person.

“I started having a headache and had a nap to feel better. I woke up later and began vomiting and felt extremely cold. Food poisoning no doubt I thought.

“I went back to sleep. Then I woke up in hospital unable to speak or move.

“It took a slow and long four months to get back into work as a science teacher at Christ the King Catholic High School in Southport. My school, the staff and pupils were very supportive throughout the whole process.”

Dave began to exercise more and he signed up to do eight weeks’ wrestling training at Preston City Wrestling’s Training Academy.

He now aims to raise £1,000 for Meningitis Now.

He said: “I was confident this was doable and was assured by doctors I could do nothing to make my head worse in terms of my meningitis after-effects. I started wrestling training early twice a week in June to make sure I could indeed do it.”

Tickets are priced at £15 per person standard entry; VIP ringside seats are £20 (12 available); VIP ringside table for 10 for £200 (seven available) or a booth for 6 for £120 each (two available).

For more www.prestoncitywrestling.com.