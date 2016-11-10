Where are this year's Christmas Markets?

Cold winter nights and late night shopping can be made so much better with a mulled wine and festive carols. Check out our list of Christmas Markets.

Preston:



Lancaster Christmas Market

Crafty Vintage, Brockholes, Friday December 2 to Sunday December 4, 10am until 4pm.

Entry £4.

Vintage-style art and craft stalls, plus a range of culinary delights on offer in the street food courtyard. Foodies can sample traditional delights from across Europe, including wood fired pizzas, pancakes, dumplings, mezzo platters, bratwurst and cocktails.

Huntleys Christmas Market, Samlesbury, Friday December 2, 3pm until 8pm and Saturday December 3, 10am until 4pm.

There will be stalls, food, mulled wine, Santa’s Grotto and late night shopping.

Harris Museum, Thursday December 17 to Friday December 18, 11am until 5pm.

Preston’s first ever Christmas Maker’s Markets, with some of Preston’s best local artists and makers will be selling their unique work and there will be jewellery, art, crafts and even some furniture on sale.

Hoghton Tower:

Christmas Market at Hoghton Tower

Crafty Vintage, Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27, 10am until 4pm.

Entry £2.

Independent traders and craft makers will showcase their vintage art and craft, whilst there will be a variety of street food from across Europe, including waffles, pancakes and bratwurst.

Christmas Food and Drink Festival, Saturday December 3, 11am until 7pm and Sunday December 4, 11am until 5pm.

Entry £4. Under 16s free.

A selection of stalls selling festive meats and drinks. There will be entertainment and a selection of ales and ciders to try in the Beer Tipi and the chance to buy a Christmas tree. The tea room will be open serving its festive menu.

Hoghton Tower’s Christmas Craftacular, December 11, 10am until 3pm.

£2 per person, under fives free. Additional charge to see Santa in the Banqueting Hall.

Christmas crafts on sale, as well as a variety of festive food.

Garstang:



Manchester Christmas Market

Victorian Christmas, High Street, Monday December 12 and Tuesday December 13, 8pm until 9pm.

The town centre will be closed to traffic with bands, singers, stilt walkers, and street entertainment in the High Street.

Santa will arrive with his grotto and there will be a vast array of stalls selling everything from hog roast, German sausages, candy floss and donuts. Many shops are open all evening.

Blackpool:

Festive Fun Day, St John’s Square, Saturday November 17, 10.30am until 5pm.

Santa will be dropping by and the Christmas lights will be switched on late afternoon.

There will be a new food and craft fair with street food from different parts of the globe alongside everything from cheese to chocolate.

Authentic crafts will be on offer with some unusual Christmas gifts.

A range of hot and cold artisan ciders, mulled wine, Prosecco, American bourbon cocktails and much more will form part of the outdoor bar area.

Other attractions include live music, stilt walking ice queens, a snow globe, fire eating pixies and a bucking reindeer. Money raised goes towards Trinity Hospice.



Lancaster:

Lancaster Brewery, Lancaster Leisure Park, Friday November 25 to Sunday November 27 between 3pm and 9pm.

The exhibitors will be housed in a huge indoor marquee with stalls packed full of crafts, gifts and goodies, plus a food hall.

Lancaster City Singers will be singing Christmas songs and carols from 6pm on Friday night and 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Favourite characters like Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen will be greeting younger visitors between 4pm and 6pm everyday and of course, Christmas wouldn’t be the same without Santa.

Later, inside the brewery The Billionaire’s Trio staring Boogie Bill, will be providing festive entertainment with festive songs and dancing.

Free entry and free parking will be in the main Lancaster Leisure Park site, with an overflow car park in the auction mart just a five-minute walk away.

Christmas at Lancaster Castle, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18.

A range of stallholders will be selling local and regional produce, arts, crafts, gifts and Christmas baubles, and street food, while choirs, brass bands, jazz quartets and local musicians play carols and festive favourites. There will be a Santa’s grotto in the castle.

Local school and church choirs will be leading the singing and there will be a nativity on the courtyard stage. Mulled wines and mulled ciders available.

Christmas Market

Clitheroe:

Holmes Mill, Bowland Brewery, Sunday December 11 noon until 7pm.

Crafty Vintage Christmas Market will showcase gifts and festive treats from artisans, collectors and creators.

Free entry but advanced tickets must be ordered through Skiddle - https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackburn/Bowland-Beer-Hall/Crafty-Vintage-Christmas-Markets--Bowland-Beer-Hall/12852485/

Whalley:

Pickwick Festival, Whalley village centre, Thursday December 1, 6pm until 9pm.

The annual event includes music from pipe and brass bands; live acts on the main stage throughout the evening; children’s entertainment; Santa and his reindeer.

More than 40 stalls on offer with late night opening of local businesses and shops.



Blackburn:

King William Street, Saturday December 10, 10am until 6pm.

Blackburn Bid’s BIG Christmas Street Fair includes with craft, gift and food stalls in four undercover marquees across the town as well as a wide range of street food and drink.

Colne:

Colne Town Hall, Saturday November 26, 10am until 7pm.

Featuring great music and entertainment throughout the day, the town centre will be packed with an array of food and craft stalls. The event builds to a grand finale featuring a torchlit parade led by Father Christmas and fireworks display.

Burnley:

Towneley Hall, Sunday November 27, noon until 4.30pm.

More than 30 stalls selling hand crafted goods and gifts, festive entertainment,vintage tea rooms and Origami paper folding workshops for children.

Wigan:

Standishgate, Wigan town centre, Friday November 25 to Tuesday December 20.

The markets, which will operate between 10.30am and 5pm with later opening hours to 7pm on selected days, will include mulled wine, minced pies, seasonal sweets like gingerbread and crepes along with a range of international goods such as freshly served German bratwurst sausages.

They will also showcase handmade goods, accessories, household items, clothing and much more.

Reindeer visit

Market Place and Cross Street, Standish, Saturday December 3, 11am until 8pm.

The market will feature a range of market stalls, an indoor craft fair until 5pm, a special Santa’s Grotto, live music and entertainment, a snow globe, a Christmas trail around Standish and a beer tent.

Leigh:

Bradshawgate, now until Saturday November 19, 10.30am until 5pm.

Shoppers can enjoy mulled wine, minced pies, seasonal sweets like gingerbread and crepes along with a range of international goods. There will also be a variety of stalls selling handmade goods, accessories, household items and clothing.

Manchester:

Albert Square, November 10 to December 20, 10am-9pm and then from 10am-6pm on the closing day on Wednesday, December 21.

All other market zones - which takes in Brazennose Street, St Ann’s Square, King Street, Exchange Street, Exchange Square, New Cathedral Street, the Corn Exchange, Market Street, and Cathedral Gardens - will open from 10am until 7.30pm from November 10 and throughout the month, and then from 10am until 8pm from December 1-20.

This year’s newest addition, The Rink at Cathedral Gardens , is now open until January 7 from 11am until 9pm daily, only closing on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Winter Wonderland, Event City, Saturday December 10 until Monday January 2.

Families are invited to a host activities, including Christmas themed rides and attractions such as classic bumper cars and a carousel.

Across the event there will also be a selection of shows including a Christmas circus and the best-loved Basil Brush Show.

Tasty offerings will also be available from a wide range of food and drinks stalls.

Liverpool:

St George’s Hall, from Friday November 18, 11am until 9pm and 11am until 5pm on Sundays.

The Ice Festival takes over the Pier Head from November 11, with an under-cover ice rink and exhilarating rides and entertainment, as well as food outlets, bars and cafes.

The traditional markets are open outside the iconic St George’s Hall, from Friday November 18, 11am until 9pm and 11am until 5pm on Sundays.

From December 1, Jack Frost will be weaving his icy magic to create the city’s own winter festival of light, interactive window displays and a trail of sculptural installations from the region’s artists. Families can follow the story led trail and solve clues for the chance to win prizes.