Where are the best Indian take-aways in Lancashire?

Have your say

Readers have submitted more than 100 suggestions.

Here is a shortlist of the most popular Indian take-aways in Lancashire.

Vote here for your favourite one.

Voting closes noon on Wednesday.

Please note - this is not a competition - it is a list of places as suggested and voted by readers.

To see a previous Lancashire recommends for Indian restaurants click here /lancashire-recommends-indian-restaurants-1-8430756