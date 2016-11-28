Wheelie bins in Brookfield set alight in arson attacks

Fire crews were called to several incidents on Hamilton Road on Saturday evening (26 November) after reports that wheelie bins were being set on fire and dragged to Eaves Brook.

Watch Manager David Shaw said: "It's frustrating as these kinds of incidents needlessly tie up our resources which means that our engines are potentially not available for more serious incidents."

Nobody was injured as a result of the attacks.

Anybody with any information regarding these incidents can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.