Wheelchair-bound Darren delighted with half marathon success

Being in a wheelchair didn’t stop Darren Noone from completing his first half marathon in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The 51-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, battled against the wind and the rain to complete the Blackpool course in his wheelchair with the help of support worker Michelle Pedder.

Their efforts raised a tremendous £1,009 to help support children and families from across the North West who rely on the children’s hospice in Chorley for end-of-life and respite care.

Darren, of Blackburn, was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing his father, Tom, complete many marathons over the years.

Lisa Sumner, team leader at Blackburn and District Supported Housing, said: “When Darren was a child he said he wished he could run, but he was confined to a wheelchair. His dad did a lot of marathons for charity and would always give him his medal.

“When Darren told us this story we decided to help him, so his support worker, Michelle, pushed him round for 13 miles.

“He got his own badge number and medal and he was proud of himself.

“He chose to raise money for Derian House as he had a close friend, Edith Stainton, who was a volunteer there. Sadly she passed away a few years ago so he wanted to do something in her memory and help the younger generation.”

Jo Moss, community fund-raiser at Derian House, said: “When Darren signed up for the half-marathon, no one ever expected the weather to be so horrendous.

“All credit to Darren and Michelle for accomplishing this feat while battling the elements and for raising so much in the process.

“Their determination will help provide much-needed care and support to so many children and families at the very toughest of times. We’d like to say a big thank you to both Darren and Michelle from all of us here at Derian House.”

If Darren’s determination has inspired anyone to raise money for Derian House, call 01257 271271 or email fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk.

Information on how to organise a fund-raising event can also be found on http://www.derianhouse.co.uk

Derian House Children’s Hospice is at the forefront of providing essential care for children with terminal illnesses and those with life-limiting conditions, both within the hospice and in their own homes. Expert, caring staff also provide on-going bereavement support to families.