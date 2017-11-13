What a night for Cash for Kids charity

Young stars from across the county tread the boards alongside entertainer Stephen Bayliss for a charity musical extravaganza.

The Broadway inspired production at Preston Charter Theatre was produced by Cash for Kids charity executive, Clare Traynor and dance teacher and choreographer, Becki Heaton and helped raise more than £12,000 for the children's charity.

Lancashire singer Stephen Bayliss has been working with the Cash for Kids charity for a couple of years.

“Stephen Bayliss and Friends present The Magic of Broadway” was the charity's third variety show and harnessed the talents of performers of all ages from across the county.

The 'first class' production featured song and dance from award-winning musicals, including West Side Story, Sister Act, Aladdin, Motown the Musical and Mamma Mia.

Clare said the sell-out show had been a successful night for all those involved. She said: "Cash for Kids would like to say thank you to everyone involved in our Magic of Broadway show.

Special thanks to the outstanding Stephen Bayliss who learned a whole new genre of musical theatre and a different language just for us!

The Inspirations dance troupe features dancers aged from seven to 21 years from across the county

"Stephen has supported Cash for Kids for the past couple of years with performances and even lending a hand to sort gifts for our Mission Christmas appeal last year.

"He is an absolute diamond with a heart of gold. Comedian Terry Cotta, who has also supported Cash for Kids for the past two years, for hosting and bringing the house down, the fabulous

voices of Liam and Nina Lenaghan of Oxygen, the amazing Janette Monroe, Michael Cosgrove who stepped in with 24 hours to go, Preston's College Dance and Preston's College

"Performing Arts for their fabulous numbers and our amazingly talented The Inspirations dancers from My Stage Company and their teachers Becki and Jade."

Pictures: Ryan Cowburn and Phil Burton. "Stephen Bayliss and Friends present The Magic of Broadway" at Preston Charter Theatre

The dance troupe made up of dancers, aged seven to 21 years come from different dance schools across the region and have been fundraising for Cash for Kids across the year and performing at various events.

Clare added: "We think they are just amazing young people who deserve special recognition."

The charity team also extended their thanks to Anne Markland, Rachael Hall, Dec Murray, Sam Almond and team from Preston's College and the supporting backstage and front of house helpers.

Charity manager Nikki Thompson added: "Thanks also to Preston City Trampoline Club for rehearsal space, Three Sisters Emporium for costumes and Richard, Janet and team at Preston Guild Hall for their ongoing support of our charity."

“Special thank yous to our very own Clare, Becki and Dom who have worked so very hard and had a few sleepless nights along the way! Finally thanks to you our wonderful audience and we hope you had as much fun as we did!”

“We are a grant making charity supporting children from birth to 18 years who are suffering from abuse or neglect, who live with disability or life limiting conditions and children and young people that need extra help and care. The money raised will go a long way and make a difference to the lives of many children in our county.”