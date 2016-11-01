Welcome Miss Lancashire

Representing the county is a big responsibility - but one Olivia Seed is ready to tackle.

The 19-year-old is this year’s Miss Lancashire and she cannot wait to use her role to help others as she contends against others to win the Miss England crown next year.

For the next 12 months she will raise money for her chosen charities and highlight her campaign, The Cost of Beauty, which raises awareness of animal testing, cruelty, and uses of their skins within the UK.

Olivia, who lives in Blackpool, said: “I was delighted when I won. I had a lot of fun at the final, which was sponsored by JUST Boutique Dress shop.

“I also gained the title of Miss Publicity through my use of social media to promote my fund-raising.

“I have done a lot of charity events in aid of Trinity Hospice, in Blackpool. I took part in a sponsored sweat - a series of physical challenges.

“This included the Three Peaks, doing the Guild Wheel cycle route, a 41-mile bike ride at Bolton Bash and a sponsored swim,

“Miss Lancashire gives me a great platform to highlight my campaign against animal testing.

“As November is Vegan Month, where people can pledge to be vegan for 30 days, I have decided to become a vegetarian for the period.

“Going from eating normally to eating vegan straight away would be a huge shock to the system, and probably have some unhealthy effects, so vegetarian is a happy medium. I still be eating three substantial meals a day.

“I’m hoping to take the Cost of Beauty further by exploring the exploitation of vulnerable animals as a result for our food.”

Olivia, who is studying business and communications at the University of Liverpool, has had a passion for charity pageants as she has previously entered Junior Miss Fylde Coast and later Miss Fylde.

She added: “I have worked with Variety children’s charity since I was 14 to raise money for various causes in the area.

“The community spirit is a big element of wanting to do these competitions.

“Blackpool does not have a huge community feel, so being able to hold charitable events and get other people involved to make a difference means a lot to me.

“I also get to stretch my work to Liverpool, where I am studying, which gives me an even bigger platform.

“My other big aim was to make a lot of friends and gain more confidence in public speaking.

“One of my aspirations is to take part in the Miss England finals, which is amazing.

“This competition will really broaden my horizons.”

Olivia is looking forward to a year of fund-raising and is already planning her next event, focusing on bringing the Blackpool community together at Christmas and raising money for Trinity Hospice.

She added: “I will be incorporating other charities throughout the year, as well as Miss England and Miss World’s chosen cause, Beauty with a Purpose, which raises money for local and international organisations to aid disadvantaged children all over the world.”

To follow Olivia’s progress visit http://www.facebook.com/MissLancashire/?fref=ts.

Miss Lancashire Olivia Seed fund-raising for the Fire Fighters Charity

For a previous story on Olivia click here http://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/the-queen-of-charity-events-1-8135166